Overview

Dr. Michael Bishai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Bishai works at Pasadena Urological Medical Grp in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.