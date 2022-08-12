Overview

Dr. Michael Birns, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Birns works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.