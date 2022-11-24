See All Plastic Surgeons in Kenosha, WI
Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Dr. Birndorf works at Kenosha Hand & Plastic Surgery in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kenosha Hand & Plastic Surgery
    10117 74th St Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 656-8237
    Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Department of Orthopedic Surgery
    3811 Spring St Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 687-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
  • Froedtert Kenosha Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • WellPoint
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 24, 2022
    I must say. If youare having hand problems this is the place to go. I had carpeltunne.surgery on both my hands and cyst removed. After talking with Dr Birndorf I was very impressed with his work. He is a dr that puts you at ease and explains everything that you want to know. In words easy to understand. I give him a A++++ rating. His staff is warm and welcoming. Sara explains all you need to know. She's so warm and one special lady. I can now use my hands without pain. And can't find any scars.
    L — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD
    About Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881604049
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Wisc
    • Mich St Blodgett Meml Hospital
    • Grand Rapids Amec
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birndorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birndorf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birndorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birndorf has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birndorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Birndorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birndorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birndorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birndorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

