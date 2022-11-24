Overview

Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Birndorf works at Kenosha Hand & Plastic Surgery in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.