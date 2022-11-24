Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birndorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Kenosha Hand & Plastic Surgery10117 74th St Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 656-8237
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Department of Orthopedic Surgery3811 Spring St Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
I must say. If youare having hand problems this is the place to go. I had carpeltunne.surgery on both my hands and cyst removed. After talking with Dr Birndorf I was very impressed with his work. He is a dr that puts you at ease and explains everything that you want to know. In words easy to understand. I give him a A++++ rating. His staff is warm and welcoming. Sara explains all you need to know. She's so warm and one special lady. I can now use my hands without pain. And can't find any scars.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881604049
- Med College Wisc
- Mich St Blodgett Meml Hospital
- Grand Rapids Amec
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Michigan
