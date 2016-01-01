Overview

Dr. Michael Birnbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Birnbaum works at Birnbaum, Michael D, Md, P.c. in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.