Dr. Michael Birnbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Birnbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Birnbaum, Michael D, Md, P.c.8380 Old York Rd Ste 200, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 886-9116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Birnbaum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1871535708
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
