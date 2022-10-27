Overview

Dr. Michael Binette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Binette works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Laminoforaminotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.