Dr. Michael Binette, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Binette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Binette works at
Locations
-
1
Maine Neurosurgery49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
-
2
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-0825
-
3
Scarborough Surgery Center84 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
- 4 92 Campus Dr Fl 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Binette is wonderful! He is very knowledgeable and experienced with spinal problems such as mine. He is thourough, understanding , takes the time to fully research medical hx and do what ever studies he needs to do before giving options of what will give you the best outcome. I 100% put my back in his hands ( so to speak) . Would recommend him to everyone needing treatment for a spinal problem. Also, his staff are wonderful!
About Dr. Michael Binette, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386643476
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Binette has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Laminoforaminotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
