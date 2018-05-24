Overview

Dr. Michael Binder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with Case West Res University Hospital



Dr. Binder works at Axelis Health Consulting in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.