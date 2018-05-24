Dr. Michael Binder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Binder, MD
Dr. Michael Binder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with Case West Res University Hospital
Michael P Binder MD Ltd.8587 East Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 953-4646
Michael P Binder MD Ltd.36100 Euclid Ave Ste 290, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-4646Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- TriPoint Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Extraordinaire reconstruction specialist on damaged hand returned full function and it looks great. Pleasant , easy to talk to, answers questions, i never felt rushed or depersonalized. he even has a sense of humor, not stuck-up or arrogant
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Case West Res University Hospital
- Mt Sinai MC
Dr. Binder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binder accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binder has seen patients for Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Binder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.