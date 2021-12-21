Dr. Michael Binder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Binder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Binder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Binder works at
Locations
-
1
Michael R Binder767 Park Ave W Ste 210, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Binder?
For a very long time, I knew the way I felt and processed my day-to-day life was different than those of the people around me. However, I never truly understood why my brain was built this way, let alone what to do about it. After 45 minutes of explaining my issues to Dr. Binder, he correctly assessed every bad habit and condition I've gone through over the years, and helped me start treatment to change my lifestyle. It's no exaggeration to say my quality of life is night and day now after just a few months of treatment. I know not every mental health professional is for every person, but if you're looking for quality and professionalism, you can always rely on Dr. Binder to give it his 100%.
About Dr. Michael Binder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083632590
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- UCLA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binder works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Binder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.