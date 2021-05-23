Dr. Michael Bidus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bidus, MD
Dr. Michael Bidus, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions (253) 530-2955
Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Ste 203, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 382-8150
I have been Dr Bidus’s patient for over 5 years. I had aggressive stage IV cancer and he literally helped save my life. He was an advocate for my needs and has taken amazing care of me throughout the years. His staff is just as incredible. These people are amazing just like him.
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- United States Naval Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
