Dr. Michael Biddle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Biddle works at Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.