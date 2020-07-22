Overview

Dr. Michael Bickell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bickell works at Alliance Dermatology Associates in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.