Overview

Dr. Michael Bibliowicz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Bibliowicz works at Orlando Ear Nose & Throat in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Laryngitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.