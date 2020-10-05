Dr. Michael Bettner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bettner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bettner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Bettner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Bettner works at
Locations
Hillview Family Dental1865 Hillview St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 877-1808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bettner?
Dr. Bettner and his Staff did an excellent job of getting me in when I had a dental emergency. Very professional and very reasonable with their fees. Brian T.
About Dr. Michael Bettner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1699809723
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bettner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bettner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bettner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bettner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bettner works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.