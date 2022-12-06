Dr. Bestawros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bestawros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Bestawros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Unm Hospital.
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a new patient visit with Dr. Bestawros at the recommendation of my PCP. My prior cardiologist left. I’m really glad to have him review tests and procedures that been done. He was thorough and it was easy to discuss arrhythmia. My history started over sixty years ago as a child. I have confidence in his evaluation.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
