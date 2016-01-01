See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Michael Best, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Best, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Best works at The Assessment Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Assessment Center
    950 Breckenridge Ln Ste 210, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-0023

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(14)
About Dr. Michael Best, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 47 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1144360082
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Best, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Best has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Best works at The Assessment Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Best’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

