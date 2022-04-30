Overview

Dr. Michael Bertos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Bertos works at Merrimack Valley Internal Medicine Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.