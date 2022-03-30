Overview

Dr. Michael Bertocchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.



Dr. Bertocchi works at Mountain View Surgical Associates in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.