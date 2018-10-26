Dr. Michael Bertino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bertino, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bertino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Bertino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office of Dr John J Garcia MD Pathe12315 Judson Rd Ste 118, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 656-9506
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0283
-
3
Specialty Surgery Center5255 Prue Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bertino?
Dr. Bertino is thorough,quick and to the point. His prescription s are always on the money. Friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Michael Bertino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1114921020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertino works at
Dr. Bertino has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.