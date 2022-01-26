Dr. Michael Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berry, MD
Dr. Michael Berry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 220, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
Dr. Barry is an excellent communicator. He takes his time and explains everything. I would recommend him for hand surgery. Also, I must add that his office team, therapists etc.Are all very professional, excellent listeners, and very pleasant.
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- St. Joseph Mercy Oakland
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
