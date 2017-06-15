See All Oncologists in Germantown, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Berry, MD

Oncology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Berry, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Berry works at Michael Berry, MD in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Berry, MD
    7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 683-0055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 15, 2017
    I took my mother to see him yesterday. He had a wonderful personality, was funny, and very descriptive.
    Jill Williams in Hernando, MS — Jun 15, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Berry, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144338344
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berry works at Michael Berry, MD in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Berry’s profile.

    Dr. Berry has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

