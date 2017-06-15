Dr. Michael Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berry, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Berry, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Michael Berry, MD7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my mother to see him yesterday. He had a wonderful personality, was funny, and very descriptive.
About Dr. Michael Berry, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
