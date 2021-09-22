Overview

Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at MICHAEL P BERNSTEIN M D in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.