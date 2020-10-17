Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-4440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Tower1034 S Brentwood Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 977-6051
-
3
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital - West Pavilion3655 Vista Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 977-4340
-
4
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6051
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
Great surgeon. Straight forward answers with confidence. Gave me my life back after a long struggle with a stage 4 pressure wound. Nice guy. Staff at St. Mary’s always friendly and compassionate.
About Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1679695977
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.