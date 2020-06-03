Overview

Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They completed their residency with Hospital of Univ of Pennsylvania



Dr. Bernstein works at New Jersey Urology in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.