Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They completed their residency with Hospital of Univ of Pennsylvania
Locations
1
New Jersey Urology17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 303, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 853-0955
2
Vineland1103 W Sherman Ave Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (877) 388-2778Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:00amFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
3
New Jersey Urology, LLC2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 673-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Returns calls. Explains everything and open to questions. Easy to talk to and very professional.
About Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Univ of Pennsylvania
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
