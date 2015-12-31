Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
-
1
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life the other day. He is a skilled surgeon who is calm, attentive, and concerned. I am blessed that he is my doctor.
About Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1568512192
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein speaks French and Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
