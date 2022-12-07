Dr. Michael Bernot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bernot, MD
Dr. Michael Bernot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bernot has successfully repaired the ACL in my left and right knee. He is very thorough and competent and I will continue to recommend him to friends with knee and shoulder issues.
About Dr. Michael Bernot, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Bernot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernot has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernot.
