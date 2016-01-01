Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD is a dermatologist in Tampa, FL. Dr. Bernhardt completed a residency at University Ala. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Bernhardt is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic4919 Memorial Hwy Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (512) 485-7700
Dermatology Southeast- St. Johns616 State Road 13, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 512-1899
Palm Harbor Dermatology PA1849 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 957-4767
Dunedin Dermatology Associates1022 Main St Ste R, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6710Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- Georgia Bapt Med Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernhardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernhardt has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernhardt speaks French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.