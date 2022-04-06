Dr. Michael Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bernard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bernard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Bernard works at
Locations
1
Southern Medical Group6600 Nightingale Ln, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 632-5885
2
Southern Medical Group7564 MOUNTAIN GROVE DR, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 632-5885
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We moved to Knoxville in fall 2019 and searched quite a long time to find an internist. After lots of research we decided on Dr. Bernard. We found him to be personable, patient and knowledgable. in the last year or so, Dr. Bernard had requested my husband come in more frequently (every 3 months) to monitor some numbers. During that time he noticed my husband's PSA to be elevated. After 2 instances of high PSA he referred him to a specialist. The specialist ordered a biopsy and my husband was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. If Dr. Bernard had done the usual practice of saying "well check it next year" it would have been disastrous or fatal. Dr. Bernard's diligence in monitoring my husband's condition and staying on it allowed him to catch another dangerous condition. The staff at Southern Medical Group are all fantastic. I put messages in the portal and get phone calls within an hour and at most 24 hours. They are responsive and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Bernard.
About Dr. Michael Bernard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386633949
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.