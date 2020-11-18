Overview

Dr. Michael Berlowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Berlowitz works at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lewiston, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.