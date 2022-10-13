Dr. Michael Berkson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berkson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Berkson, MD is a Dermatologist in Berwyn, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Berkson works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn3253 S Harlem Ave Ste 1A, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 316-7334
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Lincoln Park2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 508, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (630) 538-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to him for several years and always come out with all my questions answered and multiple courses of action, in case the first plan doesn’t work. His office is excellent about answering questions over the phone as well. I’ve recommended him to several friends who have all had similarly great experiences.
About Dr. Michael Berkson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588645741
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- The University of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkson works at
Dr. Berkson has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkson.
