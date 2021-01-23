Dr. Berk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Berk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Berk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Berk works at
Locations
Washington University Clinical4921 Parkview Pl Ste 13A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 333-4100
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 333-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Berk for close to 20 years...love the doctor and the staff...who can be stern...however they care about my health....wouldn't want to see any other team.
About Dr. Michael Berk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700802014
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
