Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bergman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bergman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Dr. Bergman works at
Locations
David M. Stevenson Aprn215 Sherman Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bergman is by far my favorite doc of all time because: He spends an hour talking to you about yourself while he does a thorough physical, he is smart, a great listener, he is gentle, has a good soul, he is compassionate, and stays current and open minded about new treatments and guidelines concerning my health. He is a very rare person in his field.
About Dr. Michael Bergman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780694331
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bergman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.