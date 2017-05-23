Overview

Dr. Michael Bergan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. Bergan works at Avera Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.