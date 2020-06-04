Dr. Michael Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Berg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Berg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology-kmg1330 E 6th St Ste 105, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-5815
-
2
Knapp Medical Center1401 E 8th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-5815
Hospital Affiliations
- Knapp Medical Center
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?
Dr Berg diagnosed my husband's colon cancer and remained a caring doctor throughout. I use him for colonoscopies.
About Dr. Michael Berg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1588771653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Malnutrition, Gastritis and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.