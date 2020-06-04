Overview

Dr. Michael Berg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berg works at Medicine, P.A. in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Gastritis and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.