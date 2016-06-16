Dr. Michael Beres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beres, MD
Dr. Michael Beres, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Excellent. Smart and compassionate. Handsome.
About Dr. Michael Beres, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821352717
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Emergency Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Beres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beres.
