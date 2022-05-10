Dr. Michael Berend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berend, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Berend, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Daviess Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Center for Joint Replacement6920 Gatwick Dr Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46241 Directions (317) 455-1064Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Bloomington Bone and Joint Clinic639 S Walker St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (317) 455-1064
Hospital Affiliations
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berend was very personable as well as very professional in explaining and evaluating the information from x-rays on my knees. He explained that inserts in my shoes along with a pain medication was all that was necessary at this time. That was a great relief.
About Dr. Michael Berend, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790761666
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
