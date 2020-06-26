Dr. Michael Bentley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bentley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bentley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Associates of Montgomery6727 Taylor Ct, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-2800
Baptist Medical Center South2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 286-3171
Montgomery Surgical Center470 Taylor Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bentley was very professional and informative about the procedure I needed. He has an excellent bedside manner . He really cares about his patients and their needs. I felt very comfortable with him. He takes pride in what he does. He took time to answer my questions and concerns . I highly recommend him. He also has an excellent staff. I would not hesitate to go to him again if I needed something else done .
About Dr. Michael Bentley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Plastic Surgery
