Dr. Michael Benson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
Pavlides and Benson OB/GYN2 Teleport Dr Ste 207, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 273-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr.Benson many years now. The office is very professional and staff very helpful and friendly. I like Dr. Benson. He is a very good and caring doctor. He is thorough and attentive to your needs.
About Dr. Michael Benson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benson speaks Greek.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
