Dr. Michael Benninger, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Benninger, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Laryngology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Benninger, MD
- Laryngology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053487421
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benninger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benninger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benninger has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benninger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Benninger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benninger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.