Dr. Michael Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bennett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Institute Of Hawaii1620 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 500, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 955-0255
Retina Institute of Hawaii606 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Directions (808) 955-0255
Retina Institute Of Hawaii98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 480, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 955-0255
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
extremely competent and very compassionate bedside manner
About Dr. Michael Bennett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043274111
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
