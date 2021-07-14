Dr. Michael Benke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Benke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Benke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine390 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 358-0707
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Dr. Benke for a pulled hamstring as a walk in. Service was excellent, although the nurse was mad I came around 4pm as a walk in, that is no reason to ding the overall service that was received from Dr. Benke. Everyone was friendly, helpful, and they were able to give me all the care, advice, and direction I needed. I would definitely recommend Dr. Benke to anyone needing an orthopedist.
About Dr. Michael Benke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649432261
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
- George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University
- Orthopedic Surgery
