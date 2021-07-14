Overview

Dr. Michael Benke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Benke works at Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ, Westwood, NJ and Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.