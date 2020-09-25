Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
B.s.s. International Inc7777 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 726-7770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benjamin?
Excellent!! Lots of waiting time but I appreciated it. I used it to be completely OK with my decision. I didn't feel rushed. I didn't feel judged.
About Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English, French
- 1639133697
Education & Certifications
- LI Jewish Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.