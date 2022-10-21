Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|Winship Cancer Institute
Dr. Benjamin works at
West Hills7325 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 293-4439
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Benjamin?
Great oncologist w/a great staff
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1619933132
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benjamin speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
