Pulmonary Disease
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Bender, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bender works at NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop Community Medical Affiliates PC
    222 Station Plz N Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501
  2. 2
    Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Very attentive, listened very well, excellent expertise and great demeanor. Don't hesitate to come under his care.
    Cindy Ohanian-Aledjian — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Bender, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    12 years of experience
    English
    1831498625
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bender has seen patients for Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

