Overview

Dr. Michael Benca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Benca works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.