Dr. Michael Benca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Benca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Benca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Benca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christus Trinity Clinic1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 4301, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-6400
-
2
Christus Trinity Clinic Hill Country Oak Run1925 State Highway 46 W, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Directions (830) 643-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benca?
Dr Benca is a Dr that listens to what you have to say. He’s a very caring Dr. He even took the time to call me about something that was showing up on my pacemaker that he was very concerned about. He took the time himself to call not a nurse. He will always be my number one choice of cardiologist.
About Dr. Michael Benca, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588774061
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benca works at
Dr. Benca has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Benca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.