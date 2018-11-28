Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Locations
1
Highland Springs Hospital4199 MILLPOND DR, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 302-3070
- 2 544 E Ogden Ave Ste 700-357, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (301) 956-0360
3
Windsor-laurelwood Center for Behavioral Medicine35900 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell is an amazing doctor, I thank God for him because he helped me when I was very weak and vulnerable. While another doctor made very bad decisions for my treatment, he had his own agenda and could've cared less about me, Dr bell listened to me and truly helped me get back on track. God bless dr bell. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. Michael Bell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1235180779
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bell has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Marijuana Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
