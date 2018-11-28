Overview

Dr. Michael Bell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Bell works at Highland Springs Hospital in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Marijuana Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.