Overview

Dr. Michael Bell, MD is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from BAY PATH COLLEGE.



Dr. Bell works at Pinnacle Dermatology in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.