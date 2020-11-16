Overview

Dr. Michael Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Bell works at Bend Neurological Associates in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.