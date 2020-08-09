Overview

Dr. Michael Belkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Belkin works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA with other offices in Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.