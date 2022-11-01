Overview

Dr. Michael Belanger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Landmark Medical Center and Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Belanger works at Coastal Medical Inc. in Johnston, RI with other offices in Mansfield, MA and Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.