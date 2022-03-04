Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behforouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health University Hospital and Witham Health Services.
Center for Sight3985 W 106th St Ste 120, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 334-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health University Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery with vision corrected for both eyes. My vision is much better than it’s been in years! No need for glasses or readers! I found all staff members very professional and helpful. 20/20 vision is wonderful! I highly recommend!
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1942283288
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Behforouz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behforouz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behforouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behforouz works at
Dr. Behforouz has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behforouz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behforouz speaks Persian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Behforouz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behforouz.
