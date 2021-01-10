See All Podiatric Surgeons in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Bednarz works at Ankle & Foot Centers Of Georgia in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Peachtree City, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Centers Of Georgia
    980 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 100, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia
    865 HOLCOMB BRIDGE RD, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia-Woodstock
    120 N Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 926-4641
  4. 4
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia LLC
    1975 Highway 54 W Ste 205, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 561-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fannin Regional Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bednarz?

    Jan 10, 2021
    Top shelf doctor on all counts. I cannot say enough good things about this doctor!!
    — Jan 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bednarz to family and friends

    Dr. Bednarz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bednarz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942290705
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bednarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bednarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bednarz has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bednarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bednarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bednarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.